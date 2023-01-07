Retirement Savings Contributions Credit for low-income families: Don't miss your $2,000 and apply

Photo by Getty Images

It won't be wrong to say that 2022 was a tough year in terms of finance. Various North Carolina residents and people living in different parts of the United States were depending on the government for basic food, shelter, and healthcare facilities.

The worst thing happened when many people lost their jobs. In New York, the governor is already trying to help people out. For instance, Kathy Hochul has announced $20 million for homeowners and renters. You can check more details here.

Other than this, the minimum wage has also been increased, which I think is a very good initiative.

What's for North Carolina residents?

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has reminded low-income and moderate-income people to save something for retirement. This public service message is for all people no matter whether they live in NC or another part of the country.

You can possibly earn $2,000 in 2023 as part of the Retirement Savings Contributions Credit. It is also called the Saver's Credit and is meant to help workers get great retirement benefits.

The credit is also suitable for people with a disability. They must be the designated beneficiary of an Achieving a Better Life Experience account. More information is available at Publication 907.

The maximum amount you can get is $1,000 for a single person and $2,000 for a couple. To see if you are eligible or not, you should be married and must have filed jointly with an income of $68,000 in 2022 and $73,000 in 2023. Also, you should be the head of the family with an annual earning of $51,000 in 2022 and $54,750 in 2023. Or else, you should be a person who files individually with a yearly income of $34,000 in 2022 and $36,500 in 2023.

Don't wait further and apply for the Saver's Credit.

What do you think about this new saving opportunity?

