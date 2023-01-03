New York City, NY

$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their lives

Mark Star

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41oaiD_0jzfVpdU00
Photo byKathy Hochul via Getty Images

Did you check the details?

New York City is the main municipal employer all over the country. The primary focus of companies is on finding the right talent to get their projects completed. They want to maintain quality and ensure that customers keep coming back. This gives rise to a surge in job openings in different parts of the city and the state.

On the other hand, qualified, skilled, and experienced individuals get plenty of chances for self and career grooming.

With the recent wave of departure from healthcare centers, police departments, and different companies, new employment opportunities are available. However, to find the right candidates, Kathy Hochul is here to help. And this help is not only for employers but also for employees who want to improve their living conditions by providing their families with all the comforts and luxuries.

Workforce Development Programs

The governor has announced $150 million in grants. Out of this, $115 will be given as part of the Pay for Performance Grant Program and the rest of $35 million is for the Workforce Development Capital Grant Program.

The purpose of the two programs and millions in funds is to fulfill the workforce requirements of the city and the state.

If the money is spent properly or used for the right and decided cause, it will surely bring positive changes to the lives of many people.

For instance, employers will be in a position to pay their workers well and low-income family members or those who are unemployed will receive the training and education they need to serve better and get a pay raise.

What do you say about this initiative? Will it help you in any way?

