Hochul already giving millions to immigrants: Should there be more money for their settlement?

Photo by Kathy Hochul via Getty Images

What do you say about it?

$3 million and $3 billion: there is a huge difference between the two amounts. Am I right? It looks like Governor Hochul and other officials are ready to spend billions on immigrants.

Some time ago, the governor made an official announcement that the New York State Office for New Americans (ONA) would administer $3 million over three years to provide immigrants with some legal assistance and services they need to resolve issues related to application filing.

Other than this, the governor will be spending $600 million on them every year.

Despite what the governor does or announces, some immigrants don't look happy. I am not sure why this is so, but I feel that even our officials want billions for their proper settlement in New York.

$3 billion for immigrants

Instead of spending on them or giving them in thousands or millions, billions are likely to be spent on immigrants. It looks somewhat odd to me especially because locals are struggling for their survival.

Of course, your opinions can be different from mine and are always welcomed.

An official report reveals that New York hopes to receive $3 billion from the federal government to properly handle the influx of migrants.

They are everywhere in the city and the state, and it has become really tough for officials to get them settled.

Out of this $3 billion, about $550 million will probably be for providing social services to asylum seekers.

It clearly means the Federal Government will take the front seat to provide all the resources and support needed for their settlement and survival.

What do you think about it? Should the government spend billions on outsiders?

==========================================

If you like the article and want to support me, please download the Newsbreak app using my link. It will help me get some commission. Thank you in advance.