Kathy Hochul giving over $20 million to help renters and homeowners: See who will get the money

Are you waiting for the money?

It won't be wrong to say that the housing crisis is a decade-long problem in New York. The main reason is that the supply does not meet the demand. Also, a vast majority of residents have no or little money to afford shelter.

The living conditions are getting worsened day by day but it looks like the governor is serious about helping everyone.

Most recently, she announced a funding program for homeowners called the Homeowner Assistance Fund. It is meant to help New Yorkers live better life and to improve their living conditions.

To make it possible, around $535 million are made available. You can find more details on this funding program here.

What's new for homeowners and renters?

An official report clarifies that Kathy Hochul has made another wise decision to help renters and homeowners. But this time, the money will be given to only selected individuals.

Up to $21 million in grants will be made available to support disabled people, senior citizens, and veterans.

This money will be specifically given to those who are living in poorly constructed houses and want to repair, modify or replace them to improve their conditions as soon as possible.

I am not sure how many of you will react to the news but I feel that Hochul's efforts are remarkable. This is especially because she wants us to live independently and safely in well-constructed houses.

Anyone who is waiting for the money should keep an eye because new updates will probably be there soon.

What are your opinions about Hochul's idea of supporting veterans, disabled individuals, and seniors?

