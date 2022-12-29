Thousands could get payment up to $4,194: Check your status

Photo by Getty Images

Payment will be sent to only eligible individuals.

Irrespective of the nature of the job and the cause, so many workers in North Carolina are retiring and this causes a large number of problems for them.

Of course, most of the problems are related to money. The rate of inflation is high, and many seniors or retired individuals find it tough to buy food and afford shelter and clothing.

Some time ago, I talked about the Work First Program for residents which has nearly $500 in financial assistance for eligible people. If you missed the details, you can check it here to get benefited from the program.

As far as social security is concerned, a report reveals that some residents are going to get direct payment.

The details of the payment

A payment of nearly $4,194 could be on your way if you are a retiree and you were born between 21 and 31 of the month.

Nearly 66 million Americans get social security benefits every single month. This includes hundreds to thousands of North Carolina residents.

How much you will get depends on a couple of factors, such as your income, your age, and other similar things.

If you are a senior citizen who wants to know what will you get on the next payment date, here is a way.

Let me tell you that $4,194 is the maximum amount a retiree or senior citizen is going to receive.

Previously, some people received less than that. Besides, those who are going to get Supplemental Security Income will receive $914 because of the new COLA.

More details on the eligibility can be found here.

Did you check your payment status?

==========================================

If you like the article and want to support me, please download the Newsbreak app using my link. It will help me get some commission. Thank you in advance.