Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?

Photo by Kathy Hochul via Getty Images

Do you know why it is so?

Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.

The minimum wage to increase

One of the most recent efforts is an increase in the per-hour wage for New York employees.

According to an official report, Governor Kathy Hochul is set to increase the wage to help people beat inflation. It means if you are a worker, you will receive at least $15 per hour.

This boost is for people working outside of Westchester County, Long Island, and New York City. Previously, the wage was $13.20 to $14.20 but now, an increase of $1.00 is expected.

In counties of upstate New York, the wage will be $16.20 per hour.

What do some lawmakers want?

Despite all the changes Hochul is making and her efforts, some lawmakers seem to be unsatisfied. This is probably because of the extremely high prices of food, clothing, shelter, and other things.

They have proposed an increase of $21.25 per hour in New York City and suburban Nassau, and Suffolk and Westchester counties.

A source reveals that Assembly Member Latoya Joyner and State Senator Jessica Ramos want this change to be effective from 2026.

I am not sure what will happen next, but I can say with confidence that if the hourly wage goes up to $22, it will bring many positive changes to the lives of struggling New York workers.

What do you think about Hochul's plans and the proposal of Latoya and Jessica?

==========================================

If you like the article and want to support me, please download the Newsbreak app using my link. It will help me get some commission. Thank you in advance.