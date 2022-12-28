Kathy Hochul won't leave low-income homeowners alone: See if you are eligible for funding program worth $539 million

Photo by Kathy Hochul via Getty Images

Homelessness and lack of money are two of the core problems in New York.

According to a report, nearly 3,000 people live unsheltered in the subways and many of them can be found having a lack of food, clothing, and other resources.

I have personally seen many of them on the streets of Manhattan and this makes me really sad.

Even those who own homes don't have a lot of money to feed their families and properly educate their kids. This includes both low-income and moderate-income families.

It looks like Kathy Hochul has a solution to almost every problem. This is why the governor keeps launching new programs and gives away lots of money to those who are in need.

Some time ago, she announced more than $230 million for NY residents to buy food. You can check the complete details here.

Let's not forget about Paid Family Leave. Its information is available here.

Funds for NY households

Now the good news is for low-income households who want to give a good life to their family members. Kathy Hochul won't leave you alone.

The governor aims to make their lives easier and better. According to the official report, NY will be the first state to get approval from the U.S. Department of Treasury for the Homeowner Assistance Fund.

As part of this program, nearly $539 million will be made available for eligible homeowners.

If you want to know who is eligible, let me tell you that people who are at risk of losing their homes or have been displaced can contact. The process of accepting and reviewing applications will start soon. So I suggest you keep an eye out and don't miss this wonderful opportunity.

What do you say about the new funding program? Is it worthwhile?

