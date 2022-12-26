Kathy Hochul won't let you sleep hungry: Over $230 million available for NY households to buy food

Photo by Kathy Hochul via Getty Images

People looking for financial assistance should act immediately.

In some parts of the world, hunger is not an emergency but in others, it is something that causes so many problems for people.

Survival becomes too tough especially when you are jobless and homeless.

We are supposed to feel a little hungry but when we feel starved, the situation gets out of control.

Thankfully, Kathy Hochul is doing something outstanding every time there is an emergency or when people are in need of financial assistance.

Millions available for food

If you had enrolled in New York's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, you will be glad to know that Governor Kathy Hochul is providing additional funds to buy food.

According to a report, nearly $234 million are there in federal funding and this is considered the maximum level of benefit for New York residents.

The core purpose of additional funds is to help struggling people keep themselves and their family members healthy, active, happy, and energetic this winter.

So many families are likely to have a shortage of money to buy delicious and hygeinic food this holiday season, but it looks like Kathy Hochul's current efforts will resolve their issue to an extent.

Previously, she won my and many people's hearts with the Home Energy Assistance Program. If you want to know about this program and how it can be of benefit, you can check the complete details here.

The governor has even announced changes in Paid Family Leave, the details of which are shared in this post.

Do you think Kathy's efforts to feed the poor this season are remarkable?

