Florida Nutrition Program for low-income people: Contact to get over $8,500 for family meals

It's an opportunity for those who are at nutritional risk.

Hundreds to thousands of people in Florida receive food assistance. However, not all of them are aware of the importance of eating nutritious foods. This is probably because they buy anything that's available to them due to a tight budget.

According to Feeding America, the average SNAP benefit a person receives per meal is $1.29 and the average cost of a meal in Florida is over $3.20. It means there is a food budget shortfall of more than $1.2 million.

The good news is that a food program is there for Florida residents that have thousands of bucks for eligible and accepted individuals.

The name of this program is Florida Special Supplemental Nutrition Program.

What is Florida Special Supplemental Nutrition Program?

The supplemental program is specially introduced for children, infants, and females. Federal grants are provided to buy food and to create awareness among people regarding nutritious food.

Low-income pregnant females, those who breastfeed, and non-breastfeeding postpartum females are given special preference.

Also, people with children of up to five years can apply for financial assistance. This should be only when they or their family members are at nutritional risk.

How to know if I am eligible?

Complete details have been provided on this page. A rough idea is that your annual income should be $25,142 to $86,266 depending on the number of family members you have.

For instance, if you are three family members and the yearly income is something close to $42,606, you can apply for the program.

Similarly, a family of six with an annual income of $68,802 is eligible for the money.

Families with over eight members get $8,732 for every additional person.

If you think it is worth your time or you need money to feed the family, you can get in touch with the local WIC agency.

Further details can be found on Florida's WIC Program page.

Do you think this program can be of help?

