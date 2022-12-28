NY to spend nearly $600 million every year on immigrants

Photo by Kathy Hochul via Getty Images

What do you say about it?

You must remember my story in which I talked about Kathy Hochul planning to provide varying grants to immigrants. This is because Texas Governor Greg Abott has bused numerous people to New York and this has caused various problems for locals and officials. In case you missed the post, you can check it here .

The truth is that immigrants contribute to the modernization and diversity of the city and the state but excess of anything is bad. In the same way, the sudden arrival of many of them is costing the city a lot.Some possible reasons include escaping persecution, improving their financial condition and trying to educate their kids in a better way.

Whatever the reason is; we can't neglect the fact that some locals are not happy especially the city's own homeless people.

Millions to spend on shelters and schooling of migrants

The arrival of thousands of asylum seekers is not normal, but officials seem to have planned everything. According to a source , New York City's migrant crisis will cost about $600 million in public funds every year.

The actual costs may vary depending on the size of every family, but it looks like our officials are trying their best to facilitate asylum seekers.

It is worth mentioning that New York had not budgeted for such costs previously. Mayor Eric Adams has already asked the federal and state government to provide immediate assistance.

Without proper care, money and help, immigrants are likely to be pushed behind the competition. The chance is that this will shake the economy.

What are your opinions about this extra financial burden on the city?