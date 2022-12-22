North Carolina’s Work First Program for needy families: Up to $521 financial assistance available

Photo by Getty Images

According to a report published by the United States Congress Joint Economic Committee, the most recent unemployment rate in North Carolina is 3.9%.

The possible causes of unemployment in different parts of the United States, including North and South Carolina, are extremely high competition among employees, the demand for highly qualified, skilled, and experienced individuals, and demographics. These and other similar factors have contributed to poor living conditions.

Also, some locals say that the per hour or daily wages are not enough and that they prefer not doing any work rather than selling their services for cheap.

Whatever the cause or reason is; we cannot neglect the fact that money is always needed.

Work First Program for needy families

If you live in North Carolina and belong to a needy family, you will be glad to know that there is a program called Work First Program that can provide temporary financial assistance to eligible people.

Another name of this program is Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and it is based on the idea that parents must have enough money to support themselves and their kids.

Through this program, great family-oriented practices and approaches are promoted, and people are provided with some funds to feed themselves and their family members.

Who can apply for the program?

The complete requirements are mentioned on this page, but a few details you should be aware of are:

You should be the head of your family. You must have a child of 18 years old or younger. Women applying for the funds should be pregnant.

The money you are likely to get

The assistance includes all of your family members and money will be given based on the total number of individuals you have at the house. For instance, if there are three people, the grant will be $272. The maximum benefit you may get is $521. Here are further details in this regard.

You can apply at the local Department of Social Services or contact them.

