Apply to get $47,000 to $60,000: Youth Development Specialist in NY who can make a difference

A bonus of $5000 is also available.

It sounds good when someone says "congratulations, you are hired" and "you will get a bonus of thousands of dollars for good performance." However, not all job opportunities are the same and not all people can perform well.

If you think you can make a difference in the lives of young people, there is an exciting opportunity for you.

Youth Development Specialist needed

The New York City Administration for Children's Services is looking for a hardworking, passionate, well-educated and well-versed Youth Development Specialist.

The person should be able to work closely with young individuals in detention facilities.

The best part is that in addition to earning good, you will be provided with a safe and secure environment to work in. You must have a can-do attitude and the ability to manage conflicts and to resolve the behavioral issues of youngsters.

What is the actual pay?

The minimum salary you will get is $47,393. If you are hire and show outstanding performance for the next five years, the salary is likely to be increased by $60,031.

Besides, a bonus of $5000 is waiting for the right person and this amount will be given after six months of the service.

What about the eligibility?

You must have a four year high school diploma, an associate degree, or a baccalaureate degree and strong communication and interpersonal skills to be eligible for the position.

Applications are being accepted and there is a limited time. So if you want to grab the opportunity, the application form is available here.

Do you think this opportunity is worth thinking about?

