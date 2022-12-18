Kathy Hochul giving away over $50 million in funding to deal with the issue of water pollution in NY: Is that enough?

Photo by Kathy Hochul via Getty Images

Do you think it will be of help?

We all need water to stay hydrated. Needless to say that enough water is and should be consumed to ensure health and well-being.

If someone does not drink enough water, they may face major or minor issues like sudden changes in mood, irregular flow of blood in the body, and so on.

Water does not have any calories, so it is needed to maintain an ideal weight. In fact, so many of us drink it in excess as a substitute for beverages.

The importance of water can be described in the following points.

It maintains the body temperature.

It lubricates and cushions the joints.

It protects the spinal cord and different sensitive tissues.

It helps us get rid of water materials via urination, bowel movements, and perspiration.

Thankfully, New York is one of those parts of the United States where the quality of drinking water is good. Every day, over one billion gallons of fresh and pure water is delivered to the taps of people across the city and the state.

Kathy Hochul's plan to resolve the issue of water pollution

When we have enough drinking water, it is obvious that we will want the sewerage system to be good enough too. Am I right?

Unfortunately, water pollution has become a major environmental crisis not only in New York Harbor but also worldwide. The most shocking thing is that billions of gallons of untreated materials are dumped into the water.

It means we all need a well-versed and reliable system, and the good news is that Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding or financial assistance to make it possible.

The governor seems to be serious about taking NY to the next level, which is why so much money is being given to benefit people in one way or the other.

According to a source, over $55 million will be spent on infrastructure improvement projects. The core focus will be on reducing water pollution and upgrading or improving sewer systems.

Do you think this financial assistance will actually solve our problems caused by polluted water?

