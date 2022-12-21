Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126

Photo by Kathy Hochul via Getty Images

Do you need money to pay the bills?

These days, many of us have shortage of money due to holidays. We are all getting ready for the New Year celebrations and Christmas, and it is natural to spend extra on decorations, clothes, food and gifts.

If you are looking for financial assistance, you shouldn't miss the program.

After the Paid Family Leave , there is another exciting offer by Governor Kathy Hochul. It makes me feel that officials are trying to find new ways to help people out.

What is the Home Energy Assistance Program?

The governor has officially announced this program that will give households a fixed amount. About $63 million are available in federal funding that are going to be used to assist eligible households.

Hochul thinks that the temperature has risen this winter and to make sure all people are heating their homes, this federal funding has been launched.

It aims to help more and more families pay their bills and you cannot use the money to buy medicines, food and clothes because the money will be sent to the vendor directly. The idea is to keep you and your family safe, warm and happy.

Most of the benefits have already gone into effect and you should not miss the chance. Eligible people will get a one time payment of $1,126 per season.

If everything goes as planned, households may receive the money every winter. The supplemental payments are expected to be made in a few days.

So if you have made your mind to get the money, you can apply for the benefits here .

Do you think it is a good initiative?

