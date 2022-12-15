Deadline for guaranteed $1200/month: San Francisco Mayor London Breed giving away millions

Photo by London Breed via Getty Images

Time is short.

You must remember my post in which I talked about the new pilot program. San Francisco Mayor London Breed is taking the initiative to help the trans community.

The aim of the program is to help them buy food and bear the costs of clothing and shelter. Of course, only eligible people will be provided with the money.

In case you missed the post, you can check it here.

Deadline for the guaranteed monthly income of $1200

Everyone who is eligible will receive $1200 a month and the program will continue for the next few months. It means the eligible candidates do not have to worry about money because they can use this amount to bear the basic expenses.

In the meanwhile, they can find a job or can plan what to do once the period of guaranteed income is over.

Hurry up and don't miss the opportunity if you think you are eligible because the deadline has approached.

Applications are being accepted from November 15 and the final date is December 15.

Let me tell you that the GIFT program should be considered only a temporary source of income. Another must-remember thing is that only a handful of individuals will be selected.

Mayor London Breed seems to be initiating many such programs. We never know what will the next year bring.

People who are sleeping hungry or have no jobs should not miss the opportunity.

What do you think will be the future of this pilot program initiated by London Breed? Will it continue or last for only a few months?

==========================================

If you like the article and want to support me, please download the Newsbreak app using my link. It will help me get some commission. Thank you in advance.