San Francisco, CA

Deadline for guaranteed $1200/month: San Francisco Mayor London Breed giving away millions

Mark Star

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qyykh_0jjihbRz00
Photo byLondon Breed via Getty Images

Time is short.

You must remember my post in which I talked about the new pilot program. San Francisco Mayor London Breed is taking the initiative to help the trans community.

The aim of the program is to help them buy food and bear the costs of clothing and shelter. Of course, only eligible people will be provided with the money.

In case you missed the post, you can check it here.

Deadline for the guaranteed monthly income of $1200

Everyone who is eligible will receive $1200 a month and the program will continue for the next few months. It means the eligible candidates do not have to worry about money because they can use this amount to bear the basic expenses.

In the meanwhile, they can find a job or can plan what to do once the period of guaranteed income is over.

Hurry up and don't miss the opportunity if you think you are eligible because the deadline has approached.

Applications are being accepted from November 15 and the final date is December 15.

Let me tell you that the GIFT program should be considered only a temporary source of income. Another must-remember thing is that only a handful of individuals will be selected.

Mayor London Breed seems to be initiating many such programs. We never know what will the next year bring.

People who are sleeping hungry or have no jobs should not miss the opportunity.

What do you think will be the future of this pilot program initiated by London Breed? Will it continue or last for only a few months?

==========================================

If you like the article and want to support me, please download the Newsbreak app using my link. It will help me get some commission. Thank you in advance.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# money# economy# lifestyle# inflation# viral

Comments / 11

Published by

Interested in politics and fitness. The baby is mine.

N/A
11583 followers

More from Mark Star

New York City, NY

Should there be more money for immigrants? Officials to spend nearly $600 million every year on immigrants

You must remember my story in which I talked about Kathy Hochul planning to provide varying grants to immigrants. This is because Texas Governor Greg Abott has bused numerous people to New York and this has caused various problems for locals and officials.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Kathy Hochul giving away over $50 million in funding to deal with the issue of water pollution in NY: Is that enough?

We all need water to stay hydrated. Needless to say that enough water is and should be consumed to ensure health and well-being. If someone does not drink enough water, they may face major or minor issues like sudden changes in mood, irregular flow of blood in the body, and so on.

Read full story
82 comments
New York City, NY

Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126

These days, many of us have shortage of money due to holidays. We are all getting ready for the New Year celebrations and Christmas, and it is natural to spend extra on decorations, clothes, food and gifts.

Read full story
105 comments
New York City, NY

Kevin Thomas plans to ban TikTok in NY: Would it be for everyone?

Since its launch in 2016, TikTok has gained tremendous success and popularity. It won't be wrong to say that it has become the fastest growing social media app. People living in different parts of the world use TikTok to share their opinions, to upload videos and to get some sponsors.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officials

We all need family vacations once in a while. It helps us reduce stress and develop a stronger bond with our family members. Also, it increases gender equality because fathers are enabled to spend quality time with their children and husbands get to know their wives better than before.

Read full story
101 comments
New York City, NY

When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?

So many skyscrapers tell the story of New York City differently. Many of us think that it is the financial hub and one of the strongest and largest communities in the world. To some extent, it is true but let's not ignore the other side of the city.

Read full story
170 comments
New York City, NY

Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millions

You might get regular financial assistance. For New York, there seem to be many direct payments and monthly payment programs. One of them is a bill proposed by Andrew Gounardes, which I think will be passed and residents will surely get maximum benefits. However, nothing can be said for sure at this point because it is currently in talks.

Read full story
65 comments
New York City, NY

Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millions

Lawmakers are thinking about it. Different plans and proposals are talked about for the betterment of NY residents. This is because the rate of inflation is extremely high, and so many people have no cash to buy food and afford shelter.

Read full story
204 comments
New York City, NY

Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program: Contact now if you need money

Only a few days are left to apply. A lot is happening in New York to provide people with financial assistance. Some programs have been initiated to help people buy food, and others will help you land a well-paying job.

Read full story
31 comments
New York City, NY

Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registered

Act now to get your money. New York City is one of the most developed and populous cities. Therefore, its cost of living is higher than any other city or state in the United States.

Read full story
92 comments
New York City, NY

Schedule of social security benefits for selected NY families arrived

Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 5.6 percent.

Read full story
295 comments
San Francisco, CA

A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your way

The guaranteed monthly income could be life-changing. Previously, I discussed how London N. Breed is giving away millions to the trans community. Something similar might happen again. The money could be given to females only.

Read full story
42 comments

You will be missed Kirstie Alley: We've lost another diamond

Like the previous years, 2022 is coming to an end. So many stars said goodbye to us during this year, such as Bob McGrath, Gaylord Perry, Christine McVie, Irene Cara, John Aniston, Gallagher, Kevin Conroy, etc.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidate

The job needs your immediate attention. New York City is one of the largest and most popular cities in the United States. It is popular for its hustle and bustle, Wall Street legends and Broadway shows.

Read full story
58 comments
Pennsylvania State

Apply now and get your money: Millions being sent as state stimulus checks

It could help you beat inflation. In 2022, a large number of states have sent stimulus checks to help people resolve their financial issues to an extent. Not all people who have received the checks are happy with the amount, but we have to understand that this is just an additional, temporary financial support for you and your family.

Read full story
148 comments

Act now and get your money: London N. Breed giving away millions as guaranteed income for the next few months

It is part of a new and amazing program. The trans community in San Francisco is one of the most prominent communities in the United States. They have their specific rights and different activist and groups work for their betterment in one way or the other.

Read full story
70 comments
New York City, NY

Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more money

With an approximate population of 8.468 million, New York City is highly established. Here the minimum wage is better than in other cities, counties, and states of the United States.

Read full story
166 comments
New York City, NY

Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy food

You could get up to $939. SNAP aims to provide food to deserving and needy families. Money is given to buy healthy and nutritious meals and to ensure self-sufficiency to an extent.

Read full story
759 comments
Texas State

Apply now: Various jobless and deserving Texas residents getting over $8,230

See if you are one of them. Social Security and Supplemental Security Income, also called the SSI program, is meant to send monthly payments to disabled and deserving adults and children. The aim of this program is to benefit a large number of people who don't have consistent sources of income, are disabled and cannot do some work, or are jobless and need money to meet their expenses.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy