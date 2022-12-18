Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officials

Photo by Kathy Hochul via Getty Images

What do you say about it?

We all need family vacations once in a while. It helps us reduce stress and develop a stronger bond with our family members. Also, it increases gender equality because fathers are enabled to spend quality time with their children and husbands get to know their wives better than before.

It can be hectic to take a leave when there is a lot of work to do or when we are afraid of losing money or having a shortage of funds.

But in New York, family leaves are mostly paid.

What's new?

The program called New York State Paid Family Leave was launched in 2018. Governor Hochul announced it to benefit residents in a better way, especially the ones who had no or little time to spend with their families.

The program has been a tremendous success since then and new updates are now available.

It makes me believe that enhancements are ongoing and the next few years will be more advantageous.

Eligible workers will get up to 12 weeks of free time to be spent with their families, and the best part is that this time will be paid off.

So if you have a child who needs special care or a family member with a chronic illness, you are likely to get paid leave.

Paid Family Leave is also available to those who have a dependent or minor child.

What about the payment?

Now the good news is that in 2023, employees taking paid leave will receive over 65% of their weekly wage. The NYSAWW will be $1,688.19, which means you will get the weekly benefit of $1,131.08. If I am not wrong, it is $62 more than the maximum benefit given to employees on a weekly basis.

Do you think the new changes will benefit you when you are taking a leave?

