When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?

So many skyscrapers tell the story of New York City differently. Many of us think that it is the financial hub and one of the strongest and largest communities in the world. To some extent, it is true but let's not ignore the other side of the city.

The latest signs of the crisis include the arrival of buses from the border. It shows there is an emergency situation and hundreds of houses should be built for migrants.

As we all know, snow is falling and winters are at their peak. The holiday season has also started, but holidays have not brought a smile to the faces of many immigrants.

Officials announced millions in funding

Texas Governor Greg Abbott began busing migrants to New York and seeing this, Governor Kathy Hochul announced different grants to assist people in the best possible ways.

Immigrants who have reached New York City might have received some financial assistance so far. If I am not wrong, nearly $3 million will be administered to provide immigrants with free food, shelter, and different legal services.

The aim is to support immigrants throughout the immigration process, but something is still lacking that needs officials' immediate attention.

Why do some immigrants look unhappy?

Well, this is because they think they are not being treated well.

It looks like Mayor Eric Adams' shelter on Randall's Island is not something a few immigrants like. They can be found saying that local homeless men have arrived and are living there. The worst thing is that they are treated better than immigrants.

According to a report, thousands of asylum seekers have reached the Big Apple. This is probably the reason some immigrants are sleeping on the streets. Also, the environment of shelter homes is not favorable.

Sometimes, the food provided to them is not hygienic. There is a cafeteria for migrants where cold soft drinks and bottled water is served, and this is not the right time of the year to have cold drinks because the snow falls outside.

What are your opinions about the current living conditions of immigrants?

