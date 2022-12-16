Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millions

Photo by Andrew Gounardes via Creative Commons

Lawmakers are thinking about it.

Different plans and proposals are talked about for the betterment of NY residents. This is because the rate of inflation is extremely high, and so many people have no cash to buy food and afford shelter.

One such program is for farmers worth millions. Besides, Eric Adams is paying thousands of dollars to the person who can help the city get rid of rats.

What is the new proposal?

If implemented, the new proposal could give $500 to $1500 per child.

Senator Andrew Gounardes and other lawmakers in New York have encouraged the establishment of the NYS Working Families Tax Credit (WFTC).

We are yet to wait and see how and when things changed. If everything goes on smoothly, every NY child would get a fixed payment and nearly four payments would go to families to beat inflation.

The minimum amount you might receive for your kid is $500 and the maximum amount per child is $1500.

Who would actually be eligible?

According to Andrew Gounardes, the proposal would combine Empire State Child Tax Credit with that of New York's Earner Income Tax Credit.

People with newborn babies to children aged four are likely to be eligible for the payment.

The best thing is that there is no limit or restriction on how old you are, what is your marital status, and your income.

So let's pray it gets approved and we will begin getting money for our children. At least, this amount will be enough for me and many of us to buy the basic things for our little ones.

What are your opinions about the new proposal?

