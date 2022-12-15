Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program: Contact now if you need money

Photo by Kathy Hochul via Creative Commons

Only a few days are left to apply.

A lot is happening in New York to provide people with financial assistance. Some programs have been initiated to help people buy food, and others will help you land a well-paying job.

This is not the end. Most recently, a new program has been launched that is meant to improve the quality of food across the city and the state.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball is supervising everything related to this program. According to him, applications are being accepted for the New York Food for New York Families Program.

Funds available for the program

About $26 million are available for the program, and it has been funded by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

If successfully and properly run, the program will provide a boost to the city and state's farmers, will help you access quality food, and may enhance the resiliency of New York’s food system to an extent.

The last date to apply

As I said already, only a few days are left to submit your application. The last date to apply is January 18, 2023, and you can get more information here and here.

The Department has been awarded millions to implement the program as soon as possible because it will improve the food system. Local farmers who are in need of funds can get in touch.

They must be willing to take actions needed to improve the quality of food for everyone because the aim is to make nutritious food accessible to communities with food insecurity.

Are you a farmer who is interested in getting money through this new food program?

