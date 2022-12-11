Two payments could arrive for selected NY families to buy food: Check your status

Photo by Kathy Hochul via Creative Commons

Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks.

If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 4.4 percent, which is slightly higher than the last month's value of 4.3 percent. The previous year, this rate was up to 5.7 percent.

More payment might come your way

Here's the good news that will surely affect your wallet if you and your family are residing in New York for some time. Eligible and selected taxpayers will receive not one but two checks.

One of these payments might be sent as Social Security Retirement, and the second one could arrive at your bank or a check will be sent as SSI payment.

The New York Department of Taxation and Finances clarifies that only eligible people or families will get at least $100 per kid. This is only when their annual income is $55,000 or less and they have filed separately. People who are married and have filed jointly will get the money only when their yearly income is not more than $110,000.

The payment dates

Here is how the payment dates are determined.

Birth date 1 to 10: payments are sent on the 2nd Wednesday of the month. Birth date 11 to 20: money is sent on the 3rd Wednesday of the month. Birth date 21 to 31: amount is made available on the 4th Wednesday of the month.

Please note

A few, selected New York residents have already received their money. If you didn't get an update, you might not be on the list of eligible individuals this month. So there is nothing to worry about because many more programs are likely to be on your way.

Have you received your payments or you didn't get an update?

