A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your way

The guaranteed monthly income could be life-changing.

Previously, I discussed how London N. Breed is giving away millions to the trans community. Something similar might happen again. The money could be given to females only.

It looks like the mayor is busy doing some great things for the San Francisco people. The two pilot programs are proof of that.

Let me tell you that the $1000 per month income is for pregnant females, and only a handful of women will be chosen if the program continues.

The pilot program is not a new one. It was launched in 2020. The core purpose is to help the neediest females buy food and clothes during pregnancy.

Black and Pacific Islander women are likely to get benefited from the pilot program.

We all know that pregnancy is the time when a woman needs good food, lots of rest, and the utmost comfort. Of course, these facilities can be provided only if enough money is available.

Needy and poor men often find it difficult to feed the family in the way they actually deserve.

To solve their financial issues to an extent, especially during the tough times of pregnancy, London N. Breed's solution is remarkable.

San Francisco residents can expect many such programs and this one may also continue for many more years depending on if things go on smoothly and no major issue arises.

The Abundant Birth Project is the first program in the country that has benefited over 150 females already.

They got $1000 every month during pregnancy and after delivering their babies.

Do you think London Breed should continue giving guaranteed monthly income?

