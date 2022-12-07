You will be missed Kirstie Alley: We've lost another diamond

Photo by Kirstie Alley via Creative Commons

Tears in my eyes.

Like the previous years, 2022 is coming to an end. So many stars said goodbye to us during this year, such as Bob McGrath, Gaylord Perry, Christine McVie, Irene Cara, John Aniston, Gallagher, Kevin Conroy, etc.

It is quite shocking and sad to see our favorite artists go, but life goes on and things and faces vanish. It is a law of nature that nobody can change.

Kirstie Alley's death

In the list of the stars we have lost this year, the name of Kirstie Alley has been added.

The Look Who's Talking actress was fighting cancer but could not win. She died at 71, and fans looks very upset over this loss.

The news of her death was first shared by her family members. When they shared it on social media and fans came to know, there were tears in everyone's eyes, including me.

Thanks to Kirstie for her breakthrough performances

She played incredible roles in movies like Summer School, Shoo t Kill, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Look Who's Talking, Madhouse, Sibling Rivalry, Village of the Damned, and It Takes Two.

Let's not forget and say thanks to this beautiful actress for her wonderful performance as Rebecca on NBC's sitcom Cheers. For this particular role, she even received a Golden Globe and one Emmy Award.

If you are a fan of Alley, you must have an idea that she was married to Bob Alley for about seven years. In 1983, she tied knot with actor Parker Stevenson. After her miscarriage, the couple decided to adopt a boy.

She was happy with her family but life didn't give her more chances.

You will be missed Kirstie!

Are you are fan of Alley? Which movie is your favorite?

==========================================

If you like the article and want to support me, please download the Newsbreak app using my link. It will help me get some commission. Thank you in advance.