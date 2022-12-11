Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidate

Photo by Eric Adams via Creative Commons

The job needs your immediate attention.

New York City is one of the largest and most popular cities in the United States. It is popular for its hustle and bustle, Wall Street legends and Broadway shows.

It looks like the city never sleeps. Whenever you go outside, you will see people walking here and there and doing some sorts of things.

Like humans, rats are present in the city in a large number. In fact, the problem of rats is quite serious.

With time, it is getting worse and Mayor Eric Adams is well aware of that.

Become a rat czar and earn money

Most recently, Mayor Eric Adams has announced that he is looking for someone who can work as a rat czar. The pay will surprise you.

It is not a few thousand dollars but something from $120k to $170k a year. However, you will need to fulfill certain requirements.

These include having a strong background in project management, government work or urban planning.

I feel that this job is part of New York's attempt to curb explosion in the rodent population. Rats are being sighted everywhere, such as homes and subways, and their population seems to be increasing.

This is why Mayor Eric Adams says that there is nothing he hates more than rats. If someone can help the city get rid of them, a job is available.

Before you consider applying, let me tell you that you should have killer attitude and must be determined.

What do you think about the new job? Can you fight rats?

==========================================

If you like the article and want to support me, please download the Newsbreak app using my link. It will help me get some commission. Thank you in advance.