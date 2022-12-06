Act now and get your money: London N. Breed giving away millions as guaranteed income for the next few months

Photo by London N. Breed via Creative Commons

The trans community in San Francisco is one of the most prominent communities in the United States. They have their specific rights and different activist and groups work for their betterment in one way or the other.

The best thing is that some of these individuals are working in top companies, are highly educated, and are very active in Silicon Valley, which is present in the southern San Francisco Bay Area.

The new guaranteed income of $1200

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has announced the launch of an exciting program to help trans community members who are still living miserable life.

The program through which a guaranteed monthly payment of $1200 will be given is called Guaranteed Income for Trans People (GIFT). Low-income transgender is eligible for the money if they don't have a good and permanent source of income.

The money will be paid for the next eighteen months and is meant to help them address financial insecurities.

As part of the growing portfolio of San Francisco, GIFT seems to be one of those very few programs that are meant to help residents get out of restlessness and beat inflation to an extent.

It could also be the program that London N. Breed would use to identify how to best support people without any discrimination.

We can safely say that economic stability will be promoted through this and other similar programs and people will be recovered from financial issues.

Only a few trans individuals will be eligible for the monthly payment. So if you are one of them, you must act now and submit your application.

What do you think about this new financial income for the trans community? Is it going to benefit people?

