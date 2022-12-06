Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more money

Photo by Kathy Hochul via Creative Commons

Is your minimum wage going up?

With an approximate population of 8.468 million, New York City is highly established. Here the minimum wage is better than in other cities, counties, and states of the United States.

According to the Minimum Wage Act (Article 19 of the New York State Labor Law), all workers receive at least $14.20 per hour. It means if you work for eight hours a day and five days a week, it will be easy for you to make $568 per week and that makes $2272 a month.

It is worth mentioning that the minimum wage rates vary from industry to industry. For example, a person working in the fast food industry could get $15 per hour. Tipping workers is another thing and its rates depend on the region and area.

Where's the change?

You could benefit from the new wage laws as an NYC resident. It means the minimum wage will go up from $14.20 to $15 per hour irrespective of your industry and the nature of the job. Governor Kathy Hochul has already released the minimum wage schedule for 2023. You can check it out here.

On the other hand, employers who are advertising for a position will have to mention the salary range or specific salary in the advertisement. It means you will now not be left blank while applying for the job.

Previously, it was not needed to post the salary in local ads, website postings, and other platforms but now it will be compulsory so that everyone knows if the job is worth their time and energy or not.

What do you say about the new minimum wage and the way employers will post their jobs? Are these positive changes?

