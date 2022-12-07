Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy food

Photo by Kathy Hochul via Creative Commons

You could get up to $939.

SNAP aims to provide food to deserving and needy families. Money is given to buy healthy and nutritious meals and to ensure self-sufficiency to an extent.

Through this program, thousands of families across the United States are able to purchase food for themselves and their family members every single day.

In New York, a significant number of people are depending on this program. If I am not wrong, there are more than 1.5 million households across the state.

All households participating in SNAP, including those who are already getting the maximum benefits, will continue getting supplemental allotments.

Kathy Hochul has clarified that the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) will keep giving emergency benefits at least by February 2023.

To make it possible, she has already given millions of dollars and it is believed that a household of four will receive a minimum of $939 per month to buy food.

On top of that, a supplement payment of $95 may also be given that is meant to help people combat food insecurities.

It is worth mentioning that SNAP is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the program is administered at the state level.

Households that qualify for the benefits are given a monthly financial boost. New York is not the only place where these food benefits are available.

Other states include California, Delaware, Illinois, Hawaii, Colorado, Alabama, Louisiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Maryland, and Michigan.

New Jersey, Oklahoma, Oregon, Ohio, Utah, and Texas should not be forgotten because SNAP benefits are being provided there as well.

If you are getting SNAP benefits, the item you can buy with the money you receive are vitamins, pet foods, paper products, cosmetics, cleaning supplies, medicines, food, and beverages.

What do you say about Kathy Hochul's efforts of benefiting New Yorkers through the SNAP program?

