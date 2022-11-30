Apply now: Various jobless and deserving Texas residents getting over $8,230

Photo by Drobotdean via Freepik

Social Security and Supplemental Security Income, also called the SSI program, is meant to send monthly payments to disabled and deserving adults and children. The aim of this program is to benefit a large number of people who don't have consistent sources of income, are disabled and cannot do some work, or are jobless and need money to meet their expenses.

The program also provides special benefits to people whose age is 65 or more than this. The only condition is that they should belong to low-income families.

An increase in social security payment

If you or your loved ones are on social security, you will be happy to know that an increase is expected. This is meant to keep up with the rising costs of food and shelter in Texas.

According to a press release, social security benefits will go up by $140 a month starting from January 2023. Most people can expect an increase of 8.7 percent.

Is social security payment right for me?

You could get a payment of $8,230 or more a year if your age is 65 or over, you are disabled or blind, or have a limited or no source of income. You must be a US citizen and a Texas resident.

The eligibility and what you get in terms of money will primarily depend on the money you earn like wages and pensions and the resources you have to live your life like shelter, stocks, bonds, and bank balance. Please note that the resources can be non-liquid or liquid.

