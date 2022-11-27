Nearly $3,336 available for Arizona families to meet their basic needs

Photo byJcomp via freepik

Check your eligibility and get benefited from this program.

If you live in Arizona, you must have an idea that the prices of different items have increased by 1.4 percent over the past few weeks. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, food prices have gone up by 0.8 percent, the energy index has risen by 7.4 percent, and the costs of all other items have increased by nearly 0.9 percent.

Arizona is one of the largest states in the United States in terms of area. Its population is predominantly urban, especially since the 20th century. Urban and suburban areas have grown tremendously and this has given rise to so many financial problems.

Naturally, most of these problems are the result of the high unemployment rate. The current rate of unemployment in Arizona is 3.6 percent which is lower than the previous year. Still, people need more financial security and consistent sources of income.

$3336 as a social security payment

Cash assistance is available for families in Arizona to meet some of their basic needs. It may not fulfill all of your requirements but can serve as a path to self-sufficiency especially when you are jobless. The cash assistance services will specifically benefit people with children and widows.

Eligibility and other details

Most often, people with dependent family members and children are eligible for the program. You must be based in Arizona and should be a citizen.

The income eligibility guidelines are mentioned here. Your application might get rejected if you don't have a child of 18 years old or younger or if you are not the head of your family.

Adults receiving cash benefits are also required to sign a Personal Responsibility Agreement, and the amount you will receive depends on the size of your family. For example, a family of three with no main source of income could get $278 a month, which makes around $3336 per year.

