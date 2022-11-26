Utah woman who married 11 men is looking for the 12th husband

Mark Star

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NGyiG_0jNXAGZk00
Photo byTLC

Will you marry her?

Personal relationships are not completely free of problems. Whether you live with your parents, siblings, or a life partner, you are likely to face challenges and you may get too tired and upset. But this doesn't mean your relationship will or should end.

Like all other relationships, marriage is a lifelong relationship that requires a lot of compromise, respect, love, and trust.

In a typical marriage, a young man and woman fall in love, tie the knot and promise to take care of each other and their kids for the rest of their lives.

However, it looks like for some people, marriage is a pastime and these are the individuals that don't take this relationship seriously.

A woman who married not one, not two, not five but eleven men is still looking for a husband. It may sound crazy to you but it's not so.

The name of this lady is Monette and she is proud of what she is doing or will do in her life.

She thinks that she cannot live with one man and that after marrying 11 different men, she has learned that she cannot be with a controlling or dominating person.

Monette doesn't seem to be satisfied with her marriages, and if I am not wrong, she will soon complete her century.

On TLC's reality show "Addicted to Marriage," Monette was invited with three other women to share their opinions about marriage and divorce. At first, this lady was hesitant to appear on screen but she decided to do so to explain what her serial nuptials have taught her.

According to the lady, she has been raised in Utah. Her first marriage lasted for 10 years and she never thought of ending every relationship with a divorce. However, her husbands did not come up with her expectations.

She has come in contact with a large number of people, and she has decided to marry another man to see if things work between them or not.

Will you be Monette's new husband? What are your opinions about this lady?

==========================================

If you like the article and want to support me, please download the Newsbreak app using my link. It will help me get some commission. Thank you in advance.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# viral# money# inflation# lifestyle# stimulus payment

Comments / 233

Published by

Interested in politics and fitness. The baby is mine.

N/A
8621 followers

More from Mark Star

New York City, NY

Act now and get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy food

You could get up to $939. SNAP aims to provide food to deserving and needy families. Money is given to buy healthy and nutritious meals and to ensure self-sufficiency to an extent.

Read full story
85 comments
Texas State

Apply now: Various jobless and deserving Texas residents getting over $8,230

See if you are one of them. Social Security and Supplemental Security Income, also called the SSI program, is meant to send monthly payments to disabled and deserving adults and children. The aim of this program is to benefit a large number of people who don't have consistent sources of income, are disabled and cannot do some work, or are jobless and need money to meet their expenses.

Read full story
8 comments
New York City, NY

Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of people

You could get some financial support. It doesn't matter which part of the United States you live in, you must have an idea that the rate of inflation is higher than in the past few years.

Read full story
261 comments
Arizona State

At least $3,336 available for Arizona families to meet their basic needs

Check your eligibility and get benefited from this program. If you live in Arizona, you must have an idea that the prices of different items have increased by 1.4 percent over the past few weeks. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, food prices have gone up by 0.8 percent, the energy index has risen by 7.4 percent, and the costs of all other items have increased by nearly 0.9 percent.

Read full story
25 comments

A one-in-a-million miracle: Woman gives birth to black and white twins

The love of a mother is deep, nourishing, warm, nurturing, supportive, and all-accepting. No matter what is your color and age, your mother will never stop loving you and caring for you.

Read full story
134 comments
Illinois State

Homeowners assistance fund of $30,000 could be coming your way in Illinois

It could help you resolve certain financial issues. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released new inflation data according to which, the average price of food, shelter and health care services in Illinois has increased by 8.6%.

Read full story
18 comments

Man rides a bike with 4 animals and 6 people

It could be a unique activity. Imagine having a lot of people on your bike and a couple of animals. Would it be possible for you to ride safely and enjoy the view? I am sure many of you will say no, but some people can make such things possible.

Read full story
10 comments
California State

$200 to $1050 could be coming your way if you live in California

Stimulus checks are being sent out. If you live in California and are having financial problems, you are not alone. Driven by the increased costs of housing, health care, and food, inflation has gone up to 8.2 percent compared to the same time last year.

Read full story
7 comments
Arizona State

Get up to $27000 working in Arizona: Here's what else to know

Low-wage earners should now stop worrying. In Arizona and other parts of the United States, full-time minimum wage employees cannot afford a 2 or 3-bedroom apartment. Housing costs have skyrocketed and so many people are tired of inflation.

Read full story
62 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania residents could get $2000 as a stimulus check: See if you are eligible

The state has started pushing for direct payment. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the rate of inflation in Pennsylvania is 0.20 percent more than in other states. From 1914 to 2022, people faced various financial issues.

Read full story
463 comments
Florida State

$800 to $2200 cash assistance available for Florida residents: See how to get yours

It is suitable for low-income families. If you live in Florida, you must have an idea that more than 2,200,000 people are facing hunger. Out of them, over 660,500 are children. One out of six kids wanders here and there for food and ends up sleeping hungry at night.

Read full story
105 comments

Beware: Lanternflies (tiny moths) in NC could surprise you

These moths have been spotted everywhere in North Carolina. Killing a living thing is something we should not do in most situations. However, scientists have something different to tell North Carolina residents.

Read full story
3 comments
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts residents could get $1300 to $3200 as social security benefits: See your eligibility

These long-term financial benefits could be life-changing. Being disabled and unable to do a full-time or part-time job can be frightening, especially when you have no easy source of income. It is understandable that you need to pay bills, buy food, arrange shelter for the family and get yourself some medicines. For all these things, money will be needed.

Read full story
29 comments

Smile please: North Carolina fish with human-like teeth could surprise you

We have heard a lot of interesting stories about fish. For example, they have teeth but they don't chew their food. The main reason is fish develop teeth only to capture and cut the prey when they swallow it.

Read full story
28 comments
Alabama State

Alabama residents could get $400 each as relief payments: Check your eligibility

Let's take a look at the details of relief payments. According to recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the current annual inflation rate is 8.5 percent. So many Alabama residents or consumers are struggling for their survival.

Read full story
114 comments
Virginia State

Thousands of Virginia residents getting tax rebates of up to $500: See if you are eligible

Various eligible Virginians have already received their tax rebate checks. If you had owned money on the Virginia tax the previous year, we have some good news for you. Hundreds of people living in Virginia are in luck this year because the General Assembly has passed a law giving taxpayers a stimulus payment.

Read full story
19 comments
Massachusetts State

$2800 to $4200 coming as stimulus payment for Massachusetts residents: Check your eligibility

You could spend this money on your child's education. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices of different items in Massachusetts are nearly 6.5 percent higher than in any other city or county in the United States.

Read full story
51 comments
Michigan State

Up to $1700 available for millions of Michigan residents as social security benefit: Check your eligibility

It could help you fight inflation. A report reveals that the average cost of living in Michigan is 10 percent lesser than in other cities and counties in the United States. Housing is up to 25 percent lower, while utilities are relatively high.

Read full story
41 comments
Michigan State

$3000 to $4000 stimulus payment available for Michigan residents: See if you are eligible

This could help people resolve different financial issues. A total of 18 states across the US are getting tax rebates or stimulus payments. These include Georgia, Florida, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Virginia, South Carolina, Massachusetts, and New Jersey.

Read full story
171 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy