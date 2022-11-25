Man rides a bike with 4 animals and 6 people

Photo by Screenshots from Twitter

It could be a unique activity.

Imagine having a lot of people on your bike and a couple of animals. Would it be possible for you to ride safely and enjoy the view? I am sure many of you will say no, but some people can make such things possible.

Most recently, a video went viral on the internet that shows how a man is riding a bike with a total of four animals.

He is not alone on the road with those animals. Six people are also riding with him, and it looks like all of them are having lots of fun and enjoying the ride.

The video has been shared on social media and has received thousands of views. You can check it below.

No doubt, the internet is one of the biggest witnesses of bizarre things. Some people can be found entertaining their audiences in unique ways and styles. These are the ones I call social media stars because they know how to grab many eyeballs and how to keep impressing everyone.

It is worth mentioning that such acts are not safe for everyone. So you should never try bringing more than enough people and animals with you when you are out on a bike.

Some social media users have even said it is a sort of dangerous activity and have requested the government to fine the man and warn him to not repeat the mistake ever again.

I am not sure if I should call it a mistake or a simple act of inspiration, but it has definitely grabbed my attention.

What do you say about riding with many kids and animals?

==========================================