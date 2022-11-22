Get up to $27000 working in Arizona: Here's what else to know

Photo by Johni Steve via Getty Images

Low-wage earners should now stop worrying.

In Arizona and other parts of the United States, full-time minimum wage employees cannot afford a 2 or 3-bedroom apartment. Housing costs have skyrocketed and so many people are tired of inflation.

This is not the end of the story. a report reveals that a family of four spends nearly $9338 on food.

It won't be wrong to say that low-wage earners in Arizona are struggling more than most people due to the nation's inflationary surge. The good news is that they will now get a decent boost in their per month salary because the state's minimum wage is going to increase.

Earn $2216 a month in Arizona

Effective January 2023, the minimum wage in Arizona will increase from $12.80 to $13.85. You will probably say that it is a slight increase of $1.05 which won't make a big difference but the rough calculations prove that a full-time worker can earn $2216 every single month.

Let's say you work for eight hours a day, it means your daily income will be $110.8, and for five working days, you will get $554 a week. It clearly indicates that the monthly income will go up to $2216.

Not all states are getting a raise in the wage. In Arizona, the minimum wage is directly linked with inflation. It means if the problem of inflation gets serious, the wage is increased to help people resolve their financial issues.

On one hand, this is going to benefit employees, and on the other hand, it will be an extra burden on employers.

Is the new wage going to apply everywhere in Arizona?

Some cities already have their specific minimums. For example, a person working in Tucson gets $13 per hour, and an employee in Flagstaff gets $15.50. The exceptions include people working as babysitters and those hired by federal governments. Another exception includes individuals working for startups or small businesses that generate less than $500,000 per year.