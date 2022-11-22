Beware: Lanternflies (tiny moths) in NC could surprise you

Photo by Dsuza Stuard via Getty Images

These moths have been spotted everywhere in North Carolina.

Killing a living thing is something we should not do in most situations. However, scientists have something different to tell North Carolina residents.

They think that lanternflies can be found anywhere and it is better to get completely right of them. These invasive insects have been spotted in different parts of the state, especially Kernersville (east of Winston-Salem).

Beautiful creatures could cause many problems

At a glimpse, lanternflies look like butterflies. You could consider them delicate and harmless but it's not so.

This colorful and adorable moth sports a black, red, and brown pattern on the wings, while the abdomen has a yellow color. Let me here tell you that these tiny, lightweight yet invasive creatures are voracious eaters and are likely to decimate plants.

Besides, it is believed that lantern can kill grapevines and feeds on over one hundred plant species. The major ones are fruit trees, plants used for landscapes, native trees, and hops.

Previously, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Service made an announcement that lanternflies were present in Kernersville, a suburb of Winston-Salem (Forsyth County).

A survey conducted by the same department reveals that infestation covers an area of 5 to 6 miles. The NCDA&CS continues to determine the exact infestation and is providing suggestions to reduce their numbers across North Carolina and other parts of the United States.

In 2014, these creatures were first sighted in Pennsylvania. Since then, they have grown tremendously and can be found in New England and many other states.

The previous year, they were found in excess close to the Virginia-North Carolina state line.

Have you ever seen these tiny, invasive creatures in your area?