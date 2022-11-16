Various Massachusetts residents could get $1300 to $3200 as social security benefits: See your eligibility

Joel Eichler via Getty Images

These long-term financial benefits could be life-changing.

Being disabled and unable to do a full-time or part-time job can be frightening, especially when you have no easy source of income. It is understandable that you need to pay bills, buy food, arrange shelter for the family and get yourself some medicines. For all these things, money will be needed.

According to a report, Massachusetts has thousands of people with hearing, vision, and cognitive disabilities. It is a matter of great concern.

The only solution to their problems is money or financial help, and the good news is that a solution for long-term disabled people is now available.

The Social Security Administration has provided certain benefits to those who are suffering from a long-term disability or serious medical condition.

Eligibility for SSDI and SSI

These are two different types of programs that are meant to benefit disabled people:

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) is for employees and their kids or surviving spouses with Social Security coverage.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is for individuals who have no or a limited number of income sources.

How to know if I am eligible?

You could get $1358 to $3187 as a Massachusetts resident, and to know if you are eligible or not, there is a benefits screening tool that you can use. Or else, you can go to the SSA website to know more about SSDI and SSI programs.

Another idea is to get in touch with someone at the local Social Security Office.

Social security payments are typically sent out based on one's date of birth, and you are likely to receive the check in the coming weeks.