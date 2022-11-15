Smile please: North Carolina fish with human-like teeth could surprise you

Dzef Strongmen via YouTube

Can you believe it?

We have heard a lot of interesting stories about fish. For example, they have teeth but they don't chew their food. The main reason is fish develop teeth only to capture and cut the prey when they swallow it.

In addition, fish use their gills for breathing. These gills are present on all sides of their bodies and are known to extract oxygen from the water.

Fish with human-like teeth

People living in North Carolina must have an idea that trout, walleyes, bass, catfish, whitefish, bluegills, and pike are everywhere in the water.

If you like fishing, you might catch one of them, but there is another type of fish many of you have not heard about.

It has human-like teeth and was caught in the North Carolina waters.

The photo and video of the fish were circulating on the internet and at a glimpse, it looked like the fish was smiling.

Jennette's Pier, which is a fishing destination in Nag's Head, North Carolina, is the place where this fish was caught.

It has been identified as sheepshead fish that has several molars to crush prey. The name seems to have been given due to its big mouth and long and sharp teeth.

It is said that the fish was reeled in by Nathan Martin, who is regular on the pier. He was trying to catch the fish with a mouth full of teeth and the experience was great.

In case you don't know, let me tell you that sheepshead fish is capable of growing to 76 cm and can reach 30 to 60 cm. It has a compressed body and several dark bars on its sides.

Here is the original social media post.