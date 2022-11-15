Alabama residents could get $400 each as relief payments: Check your eligibility

Mark Star

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sdfpb_0jBJATnj00
Gori Asif via Getty Images

Let's take a look at the details of relief payments.

According to recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the current annual inflation rate is 8.5 percent. So many Alabama residents or consumers are struggling for their survival.

Compared to this, the minimum wage in the state is $7.25 per hour. It is the same as the latest Federal Minimum Wage rate. This rate is applicable to most employees, with some exceptions like tipping workers.

Who is getting $400 in Alabama?

The good news is that relief payments are coming this season. In November alone, hundreds to thousands of Americans, including Alabama residents, are expected to get the payment.

Officials say that they will finish sending the money by the end of November. The main reason for getting this relief payment is that the state government has a surplus of more than $2 billion. During the fiscal year of 2022, over $12 billion was collected and the budget was $11 billion.

Now they are trying to figure out how to make the best use of the money.

It is worth mentioning that relief payments are important to help people beat inflation to an extent. America is one of those countries that is facing countless problems due to inflation but this payment could be a relief.

In October, people living in different parts of California received such payments. They have been given something from $200 to $1050. The money is primarily sent via debit cards or direct deposits. Similarly, in Virginia, there are millions of people who have received their relief checks worth $500. New Yorkers got an average of $270.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# inflation# money# financial problems# relief payment# lifestyle

Comments / 114

Published by

Interested in politics and fitness. The baby is mine.

N/A
7289 followers

More from Mark Star

Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania residents could get $2000 as a stimulus check: See if you are eligible

The state has started pushing for direct payment. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the rate of inflation in Pennsylvania is 0.20 percent more than in other states. From 1914 to 2022, people faced various financial issues.

Read full story
315 comments
Florida State

$800 to $2200 cash assistance available for Florida residents: See how to get yours

It is suitable for low-income families. If you live in Florida, you must have an idea that more than 2,200,000 people are facing hunger. Out of them, over 660,500 are children. One out of six kids wanders here and there for food and ends up sleeping hungry at night.

Read full story
103 comments

Beware: Lanternflies (tiny moths) in NC could surprise you

These moths have been spotted everywhere in North Carolina. Killing a living thing is something we should not do in most situations. However, scientists have something different to tell North Carolina residents.

Read full story
1 comments
Massachusetts State

Various Massachusetts residents could get $1300 to $3200 as social security benefits: See your eligibility

These long-term financial benefits could be life-changing. Being disabled and unable to do a full-time or part-time job can be frightening, especially when you have no easy source of income. It is understandable that you need to pay bills, buy food, arrange shelter for the family and get yourself some medicines. For all these things, money will be needed.

Read full story
27 comments

Smile please: North Carolina fish with human-like teeth could surprise you

We have heard a lot of interesting stories about fish. For example, they have teeth but they don't chew their food. The main reason is fish develop teeth only to capture and cut the prey when they swallow it.

Read full story
18 comments
Virginia State

Thousands of Virginia residents getting tax rebates of up to $500: See if you are eligible

Various eligible Virginians have already received their tax rebate checks. If you had owned money on the Virginia tax the previous year, we have some good news for you. Hundreds of people living in Virginia are in luck this year because the General Assembly has passed a law giving taxpayers a stimulus payment.

Read full story
19 comments
Massachusetts State

$2800 to $4200 available as stimulus payment for millions of Massachusetts residents: Check your eligibility

You could spend this money on your child's education. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices of different items in Massachusetts are nearly 6.5 percent higher than in any other city or county in the United States.

Read full story
50 comments
Michigan State

Up to $1700 available for millions of Michigan residents as social security benefit: Check your eligibility

It could help you fight inflation. A report reveals that the average cost of living in Michigan is 10 percent lesser than in other cities and counties in the United States. Housing is up to 25 percent lower, while utilities are relatively high.

Read full story
41 comments
Michigan State

$3000 to $4000 stimulus payment available for thousands of Michigan residents: See if you are eligible

This could help people resolve different financial issues. A total of 18 states across the US are getting tax rebates or stimulus payments. These include Georgia, Florida, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Virginia, South Carolina, Massachusetts, and New Jersey.

Read full story
170 comments
Illinois State

Be careful: You could see such snakes in Illinois

Illinois is home to more than 36 species of snakes. They are present everywhere in the forest, marshes, grassland, ponds, stream, rivers, lakes, sloughs, and other areas. If you see them in your backyard or another part of the house, please don't get panic because most of them can be carefully handled.

Read full story

Be aware: Bats are back to North Carolina

Halloween was the talk of the town but it is over. This is the time of the year when people are busy celebrating events and preparing for Christmas, New Year, and Thanksgiving.

Read full story
18 comments
Illinois State

Watch out: The woolly bear caterpillars are back in Illinois

They have two different generations. I was outside for some work when I saw something strange on the ground. It was a tiny creature, and this was my first time seeing them. I couldn't understand until my friend told me these were woolly bear caterpillars.

Read full story
20 comments
Denver, CO

Your hourly wage might increase from $15.87 to $17.29 working in Denver

It could help you fight inflation. Will the minimum wage in Denver increase the next year? The 2022 minimum wage rate is $15.87, which is not something people can depend on for long.

Read full story
6 comments

NC residents might receive $3000 to $4000 as stimulus payment: Check if you are eligible

It could help people resolve their financial issues. After the pandemic, millions of Americans are facing serious financial issues. The rise in inflation has made it impossible for some people to buy food for their families. The worst thing is that many are unable to afford medical care.

Read full story
250 comments
Texas State

Severe tornadoes hit Texas: Residents should be prepared and protect themselves

Dozens of tornadoes are causing problems for residents. Nearly two dozen tornadoes have hit Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas, with one of the major ones causing problems for people living in Powderly, Texas.

Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

Beware: Denver has more rats than people could ever imagine

Rats in this part of the United States are something you should be aware of. If you live in Denver, you will be surprised to know that there are more than enough rats in this city. According to a press release, Denver is one of the rattiest cities in the U.S.

Read full story
31 comments
Florida State

Restaurant owner in Florida offers a 3-day workweek to employees, and people think it's great

More than 400 applications have been received for one job opening. A Chick-fil-A in Florida is welcoming applications from across Florida and has a great offer. Before I talk about his offer, let me tell you that inflation has led restaurant managers, operators, and owners to face serious problems. One of them is having a shortage of staff.

Read full story
27 comments
Carolina Beach, NC

You should be careful of white sharks heading to the south from Carolina Beach in North Carolina

A 13-foot-long shark has recently been spotted. As the weather changes, predators are moving south for winter. However, it is not going to be easy because a white shark has been found. According to experts, there could be a lot more sharks in the next few weeks.

Read full story
5 comments
Illinois State

You could get the Illinois income tax rebate: Act immediately and check the status

It is for those who have not yet received the mail. If you have not received a mail from the Illinois Office of Comptroller, you should act immediately because the checks are being sent since September.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy