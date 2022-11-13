$2800 to $4200 available as stimulus payment for millions of Massachusetts residents: Check your eligibility

Julie Steve via GettyImages

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices of different items in Massachusetts are nearly 6.5 percent higher than in any other city or county in the United States.

The previous year meaning in 2021, the rate of inflation was only 3.09 percent but the situation has now changed.

From food and clothing to shelter and energy, everything is costly. The details are shared below:

Food prices have increased by 2.1 percent. Energy prices have gone up to 31 percent over the year. For shelter, people in Massachusetts now have to pay 1.2 percent more than the usual amount. Education and communication prices have increased by 1.6 percent.

And so on.

On the other hand, the current rate of unemployment in Massachusetts is 3.4 percent. Last month, it was 3.6 percent, and the previous year, it was 5.10 percent.

The rate of unemployment might have gone down but the financial problems of people have yet to be resolved.

The program that gives $3000 to $4200 as stimulus payment

If for any reason, you are having money problems and want to get them resolved, you can check your eligibility for the new plan called the Family Security Act 2.0.

This plan will not only benefit you but also can be of advantage for your whole family, especially if you have children and want to send them to top schools in the area.

The core advantages of this program are:

It could support families starting from pregnancy throughout childhood. It would promote marriages and equal treatment might be provided for stay-at-home moms and dads and working adults.

Who is eligible?

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

A family must have earned $10,000 the previous year. Families whose income is less than $10,000 will be given benefits proportional to their earnings. People in Massachusetts who have an unborn child could receive a monthly payment of $700 and nearly $2800 during pregnancy.

Besides, you could get $4200 a year if you have a child aged from 0 to 5 years. This makes $350 a month for the child's education. Another benefit is for people whose children age from 6 to 17 years. They could get $3000 in a year, which means $250 every month.

