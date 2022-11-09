$3000 to $4000 stimulus payment available for thousands of Michigan residents: See if you are eligible

Karlin Grabi via Pexels

This could help people resolve different financial issues.

A total of 18 states across the US are getting tax rebates or stimulus payments. These include Georgia, Florida, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Virginia, South Carolina, Massachusetts, and New Jersey.

Let's not forget about Michigan, where the rate of unemployment is higher than in many other American states.

A survey reveals that over 50 percent of people earn $50,000 or less every year. Of course, this is not enough for a family of two, three, four, or more.

The situation was not the same before the pandemic. It caused problems for so many people. Many lost their lives and millions were left jobless and homeless.

In order to deal with the current financial crisis, Michigan residents might receive stimulus payments.

The details of the plan

The name of the program or plan is the Family Security Act 2.0. It aims to provide people with monthly cash benefits. Working families can especially take advantage of this program according to which, an amount of $350 will be given to one young child and $250 will be given to a school-aged kid.

Now let's say that you receive $250 per month on behalf of your school-going child. The total amount you could get in a year is $3000.

In the same way, if your young kid is given $350 a month, the total annual income will be $4200.

The eligibility criteria

In order to be eligible for the plan, you must be a resident of Michigan and need to fulfill the following requirements:

A family should have earned $10,000 in the prior year. Parents who are about to welcome a child can apply to receive the money four months before birth. They will receive $700 a month and a maximum of $2800 during pregnancy. If you have a claimed child, there must be an SSN.

