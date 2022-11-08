Be aware: Bats are back to North Carolina

Jolie Rane via Pexels

Did you see them?

Halloween was the talk of the town but it is over. This is the time of the year when people are busy celebrating events and preparing for Christmas, New Year, and Thanksgiving.

In the meantime, if you live in North Carolina, you might see different species of bats. More than 15 species are present in this part of the United States.

There is nothing to worry about because bats are believed to play an important role in the ecosystem. You only have to maintain a distance from them if you see them anywhere.

Here is what to do:

Minimize artificial lights at night. Grow plants that provide shelter and food to pollinators. Don't use pesticides excessively.

According to the Forest Service Southern Research Station, hundreds of tri-colored bats hibernate in the winter. Some of you will assume they are dead, but it is not so.

If you want to gain information on these tri-colored bats to be able to identify them and ensure your protection, the North American Bat Monitoring Program has provided some useful details.

Tri-colored bats are not the only specie found in North Carolina. Other bats might also be seen. The major ones are:

Big brown bats Hoary bats Silver-haired bats Little brown bats Eastern red bats Northern long-eared bats Townsend’s big-eared bats Seminole bats Rafinesque’s big-eared bats

On a cold day, you shouldn't get surprised when to see them spending hours in the backyard to save energy. They can hibernate for months and during this process, the body temperature changes significantly.