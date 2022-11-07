Watch out: The woolly bear caterpillars are back in Illinois

Steve Austin via GettyImages

They have two different generations.

I was outside for some work when I saw something strange on the ground. It was a tiny creature, and this was my first time seeing them. I couldn't understand until my friend told me these were woolly bear caterpillars.

If you live in Illinois, they are back this fall, and you should be careful. They may or may not be friendly.

How to identify them?

To help you out, I'd like to say that the woolly bear caterpillars are black at both ends and there is a brown or red color in the middle of the body.

The caterpillars have fuzzy looking bristles and are known to hatch two times a year. The first time is April or May. This is when they are spotted on rocks. They enclose themselves in dark cocoons.

And the second time is fall season, which is already there in Illinois and other parts of the United States. According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the fuzzy caterpillars are capable of traveling four feet every minute.

Will they stay here in winters?

Now the good news is they freeze solid during winters. It means they will hibernate when snow falls, and you might stop seeing them.

The body of this creature produces a specific chemical called cryoprotectant, which protects them from getting damaged in severe climates.

The chance is you will not see them again until spring. They are harmless except for when someone has them on the hair.

If you pick them up, I am sure they will look good in your hand.