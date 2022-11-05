Severe tornadoes hit Texas: Residents should be prepared and protect themselves

Johni Hopkin via GettyImages

Dozens of tornadoes are causing problems for residents.

Nearly two dozen tornadoes have hit Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas, with one of the major ones causing problems for people living in Powderly, Texas.

A resident of rural Powderly said she and her partner were living in a closet during the tornado. The couple felt air and cold and their house was shaken severely. They then began hearing noises and felt that everything was ending.

This is not the only couple who share their experience. Another woman said that her property has roof has been damaged and windows have been shattered. All those beautiful trees that she used to see outside her house have now gone.

In the meantime, officials are urging residents of Texas to take shelter immediately. Taking shelter is actually not the only thing people should be aware of. They must remember the following points to ensure their protection and safety:

This is not the right time to turn on utilities. You should know how to turn them off immediately. It is because tornadoes often knock out electricity and cause water and gas leaks. Bring your family to an interior room on the lowest level, if you have any. Please don't forget to bring some food and water there. This could be a tiny room with no windows or a space under the stairs. Mobile homes aren't safe during tornadoes, so you should avoid living in them.

Texas gets more tornadoes than other states of the US. Whenever a tornado arrives, the only priority should be to collect some food and go to a safe place along with your family.