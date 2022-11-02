You could get the Illinois income tax rebate: Act immediately and check the status

Shalonni via Pexels

It is for those who have not yet received the mail.

If you have not received a mail from the Illinois Office of Comptroller, you should act immediately because the checks are being sent since September.

Two Illinois tax rebates are available this year. One of them is the individual income tax rebate, and the other one is a property tax rebate. According to the state, rebates of up to $700 are being sent for weeks but it could take months to deliver payments because of the extensively large number of recipients.

If I am not wrong, more than six million people are expected to receive these checks sooner or later. If yours has not yet arrived, there is nothing to worry about because there is always a solution to every problem.

Take a deep breath and go online to see what's going on. The rebates are meant to be delivered automatically to every person who filed 2021 state income taxes and successfully claimed property tax credits.

There are two different ways for the money to reach you: directly to your bank or in the form of a check. Either way, it must be with you.

To qualify for the Illinois income tax rebate, you should be a resident of Illinois and must have adjusted the gross income on the 2021 Illinois tax return. Plus, it needs to be under $200,000 and the size of the tax rebate depends on the filing status as well as the number of people who claimed on your tax return the previous year.

Every qualifying person receives $50 and for a couple, the amount is $100. If you think you qualify for the tax rebate, you can check the payment status using a tool called "Where's My Rebate?" It can be found on the Illinois Department of Revenue's website.

The following details must be provided to obtain desired results.

Your full name Your social security number or taxpayer identification number Your adjusted gross income as mentioned on last year's income tax return or property tax rebate form

I want to clarify that Illinois is not the only state where refunds and payments are delayed but the best thing is people are allowed to check the status at any time. This year, many other states have started sending stimulus checks. The major ones are Virginia, New York, and California.