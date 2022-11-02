Did you get the tuition match from the State University of New York? Here's how to proceed

Edward Conner via GettyImages

The efforts of the State University of New York to bring students back to college and university are great.

Most recently, a decline in the enrollment rate has been noticed in public colleges and universities across New York. This could be due to two main reasons: people don't have enough funds to support their children's education and everyone is still worried about the spread of the virus.

To deal with this issue, 22 out of 64 colleges in the State University of New York system (also called SUNY) have started offering huge discounts on tuition.

Financial support is being provided with the aim to attract more and more students to these colleges and universities. Currently, the discount on tuition and fee rates is available in eight states. These include Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Illinois, California, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Vermont.

Here are some important things to remember if you think you are eligible for the discount.

You will get the tuition match only if you apply to one of the participating SUNY campuses from the above-mentioned eight states. The tuition match applies to every student who applies in 2022 and is ready to begin in Fall 2023. The tuition match is renewable for up to four years only if you maintain your status as a full-time student and get a good GPA.

More information will be sent to students who are offered the tuition match.

Let me here tell you that there are certain universities whose students can take advantage of this offer. These include:

University of California Berkeley University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign University of Vermont-Burlington University of New Hampshire-Durham University of Massachusetts-Amherst Rutgers University-New Brunswick Pennsylvania State University-University Park University of Connecticut-Storrs

It is great for me to see an institution taking measures to bring students back who could not complete their studies due to financial problems.

What do you say about this effort of SUNY?