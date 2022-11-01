A unique teacher, student footwork challenge makes Chicagoans proud

Samarth Pophai via Pexels

Education is more than academics.

If you think education is all about collecting data and gaining knowledge through reading, studying, experiencing, listening, and traveling, a teacher in Chicago is here to prove you wrong.

Most recently, a high school teacher has done something that makes Chicagoans feel proud. If we have more teachers like this who are there to motivate students and are friendly enough to dance with, the learning process will become easy and interesting.

The student at a public school in Chicago gave the teacher a footwork challenge because he wanted to see if the teacher are capable of doing something more than teaching.

The best thing happened when the teacher accepted this challenge Both of them share similar names, and the video of their dance has gone viral on the internet.

Xavier Robinson, also called Sensei, is a computer science teacher at Percy L. Julian High School on Chicago's South Side. The name of the student who challenged him for footwork is Alexavier Robinson.

The following video shows how Alexavier and Xavier are battling it out on the classroom floor to delight everyone.

I am not sure about you but for me, this is a great inspiration. It makes me feel that parents and teachers should have the spirit to do something extraordinary for kids and teens. Sometimes, they want to see our strength and in a positive way, teachers like Xavier Robinson can prove their worth and importance in the lives of students.

In Chicago, four types of public schools are present: selective schools, charter schools, magnet schools, and neighborhood schools.