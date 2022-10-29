Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attention

Credit: Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

You can help the aquarium name this beautiful creature.

The Shedd Aquarium has recently rescued otter 929. They now want people living in Chicago to pick a better name for the beautiful and innocent creature.

A couple of names are being considered, but nothing has been finalized. Chicagoans are welcome to vote for the right name: Willow, Sunny, or Jade.

According to Shedd Aquarium, the public vote will be of great help because all three names are their favorites and they want to choose the best one for the new otter.

If you are interested in participating, you can vote online by Monday, 5 p.m. Once enough entries have been received, the aquarium staff will select and announce the final name on Tuesday.

Willow: This name is inspired by Willow Creek Picnic Area.

It is inspired by the Sunset Beach of California, which is present next to Asilomar Beach.

Jade: Jade is another nice name that has been inspired by Jade Cove situated in the southern area of Big Sur, California.

Before you select any of these names, let me tell you that the otter is a female. You should consider choosing the name accordingly. This female otter was found at the beaches of California along with another sea otter.

They will remain together in Chicago before returning to a Californian aquarium. They are currently being called otter 926 and otter 929.

The two otters are not alone at the Shedd Aquarium. There are three other rescued otters called Cooper, Watson, and Luna.

Together, they will be taught the basic skills of living a good life. They will also be prepared to take care of pups.