Spooky Chicago restaurants to visit before Halloween

I have personally been there.

If Chicago has never given you the chills, there are some spooky restaurants that will surely send a shiver down your spine. This Halloween is going to be exciting because food lovers can find a lot of variety. At the same time, they will experience new things.

You might be served by a man wearing an extremely horrible outfit or a woman who fall from the 50th floor and lost her life.

Check these restaurants if you are currently in Chicago and are up for the challenge.

1. The Signature Room & Lounge

At this restaurant, you can experience the most breathtaking view of Chicago with a fresh sandwich in your hand. It is a perfect place to enjoy meals. I love appetizers served in a casual setting with the beautiful sun in the Windy City.

Address: 875 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611, United States

2. Adobo Grill

Adobo Grill has a history of paranormal activities. Customers often say that they hear unusual noises and feel cold touches. If you are ready to enjoy a meal at Adobo Grill, let me tell you that the menu includes Cazuela de Chorizo, Elote, Chips y Salsa, and Quesadilla Norteña for dinner. It also has Chicken Fingers and Pasta for kids.

Address: 215 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60610, United States

3. Rafael's Restaurant

This restaurant is suitable for those who want to view Grant Park and spirits simultaneously. The restaurant seems to be haunted by people who aren't much friendly. During my time there, I once felt the presence of a crying boy.

Address: Rafael Restaurant, Chicago, IL 60605, United States