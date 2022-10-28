I'm a dedicated stepfather who doesn't want his own children

RODNAE Productions via Pexels

**It is a nonfiction story based on my own experience.

Being a stepfather is not easy. He is the person who tries to provide emotional support to his wife and promises to take good care of her children.

It was not easy for me to settle into a new life with someone who was mentally upset. I fell in love with her, so I decided to marry her despite her bitter past.

I even promised to help her children heal because they had lost their father and they looked too sad.

I don't want to take any credit as I've come to realize that it was the best decision of my life. I am not lacking anything. I have a beautiful wife who loves me with all her heart.

I am now a proud dad of two beautiful children, and I don't want to have my own kids. This is not because we cannot have more but due to the fact that I have so many responsibilities.

Additionally, I believe that my family is complete. There is a wife, a husband, a daughter and a son, and I don't feel more children are needed.

As a stepfather, I like being a mentor. I act as a caretaker, a helper, and the person who gives all the comforts and joys to his children.

My wife always says that I have become a must part of their lives and that I am their biggest source of strength. This makes me happy.

I couldn't have such a nice family if I didn't realize from the beginning that they needed time and extra care to forget the past.

Thankfully, the situation has now changed. I love being flexible, and I teach my children to be disciplined at home.

Taking this initiative and showing unconditional love to someone's children is not easy. I could do so because of my attachment with their mother.