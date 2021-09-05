Steakhouses in Iowa That Are Worth Your Time

Alexandru-Bogdan Ghita/Unsplash

Iowa is home to some of the best steakhouses in the country.

If you are looking for an amazing steakhouse, you’ve reached the right place. On weekends, there is nothing more amazing than enjoying Iowa steak with your family and friends. You can visit any town or city to discover tender and flavorful steaks. The best part is that most steakhouses have veggie-friendly side dishes that will make a perfect meal. So let’s begin the list.

Rube’s Steakhouse & Lounge

If you ask anybody in Montour where to go for the most delicious grill items and steak, they will point you to Rube’s Steakhouse & Lounge. This chophouse is best known for its friendly services and outstanding steak. The menu is not limited to steaks. You can also order burgers, parmesan garlic fries, desserts, and other items. In desserts, the best options are turtle cake, cheesecake, and apple pie. Once your meal is over, you may try ice cream.

Address: 118 Elm Street Montour, IA 50173

Iowa Beef Steakhouse

This Des Moines restaurant is popular for its huge slabs of steak. Everything is cooked using fresh ingredients and oil. I suggest you try the steak that is cooked over hot charcoal. Its flavor is simply the best. I have seen people bringing their boyfriends and girlfriends to this food point. Families can also be found here. If you want something nice tonight, you may try the bacon-wrapped filet mignon.

Address: 1201 E Euclid Ave, Des Moines, IA 50316

Northwestern Steakhouse

Northwestern Steakhouse is present in Mason City. It is one of the oldest steakhouses in the state. It was opened in 1920. Since then, the Papouchis family has been running the place gracefully. You can order a classic fillet, NY cuts, or ribeye. I suggest you order the ribeye with baked potatoes and tomato ketchup.

Address: 304 16th St NW, Mason City, IA 50401

