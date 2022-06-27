Winnsboro, LA

Winnsboro Louisiana Native Isabell Slim Is Back With Another Banger Hallelujah

Mark Smith

Popular Louisiana Artist “ Isabell Slim “ drops a new hit song titled “Hallelujah“ on all music platforms. “

Isabell Slim has been a lot of noise lately in the rap game Isabell Slim has reached over 400 thousand YouTube views on his own personal YouTube channel. With Over 6,000 YouTube subscribers, own him on. His biggest hit is “ BIG Slim Flow 2, With over 200 thousand views on it. Isabell Slim has been doing this for quite some time now. With little to no help, he makes it happens on his own. Slim has such a decent Social Media following with over 50 Thousand Instagram followers & Over 60 Thousand Facebook followers

When asked how he plans to keep his momentum going, he replied, “ I plan to keep this momentum going by dropping new music at least twice a month. “ To say he is an independent artist, he has been making significant moves with no problems and hardly has any vital music industry co-signs like everyone else.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n34YV_0gNV36IM00
Isabell Slim Holding A Large Amount Of CashIsabell Slim

Connect with Isabell Slim

Given his PR business and his music talent, a lot of people are always looking for ways to connect with Isabell. He can be reached through multiple mediums, Instagram being one of the most popular social media platforms.

Social Media: Twitter: @IsabellSlim (https://twitter.com/IsabellSlim/) IG: @Isabell_Slim (https://www.instagram.com/isabell_slim/?hl=en)

One can listen to the melodious voice of the artist here, and the talent he possesses with the song’s lyrics and rap. This rapper has done an excellent job with this song.

All those who were eagerly waiting for his latest music video, can catch the stream here on Youtube.

https://youtu.be/uzwvsMqxLto

# Isabell Slim

