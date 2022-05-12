Checkout Adrame Diongue The Newest WSU Men’s Basketball Team Commit

The 7'0 4 Star Recruit From Arizonia N/A

What is the most complex thing you’ve had to do in your life ?

Adrame Diongue: The most complex thing I’ve done is leaving my family to pursue my dreams to help them out!

What is the most outstanding achievement you’ve ever accomplished?

Adrame Diongue: The most outstanding achievement have ever done is coming from unranked to being a draft prospect or being rank 43 in the state in my class!

What are your long-term goals?

Adrame Diongue: Get to the nba and stay in it and help my family come to US and help my brother he’s super sick and get him into a school and make my family proud.

What is the biggest mistake you have made within your career?

Adrame Diongue: I been bless with the right people so I’ve made any decisions that I regret or hate but I hated when I was at this school call chaparral high school, I couldn’t play there because of AIA rules they say I have to be in the state of Arizona for 2years to play basketball.

What is one message that you would like to give to the world?

Adrame Diongue: The one message I wanna give the world is don’t ever give up God has a plan for each one of us, and hard work pay off always and chase your dream.

Where do you see yourself in the next ten years ?

Adrame Diongue: In the next ten years I see myself being in the NBA and having a family!

If you could sign to any NBA team who would it be and Why ?

Adrame Diongue: If I could sign to the NBA right now I would love to sign with ATL Hawks because I like Trea Young because he knows how to share the ball and know how to come out of a pick and roll and would love to play with him on the same team!