Louisianna Star Isabell Slim Is Back With Another Banger

Isabell Slim is one of the rising music artists in the world. Recently, the singer has released another hit single, “BIG Check”, which went live on Youtube on 14th April 2022. The artist is back to making music after taking a break for a few months.

Gap of 8 Months

Isabell Slim had taken a break from the music industry for a few months, to focus on his PR business. He was helping other people in the similar industry to advertise themselves and let the world know about their skills.

While he has been successful in the same field for quite a few months now, he has made a comeback to the music genre, given his deep rooted love for the same. His passion for music is easily noticeable from his previous hits.

And after all, who has ever been successful in keeping someone away from his love!

Same happened with Isabell Slim, pushing him to release yet another super hit song for his fans and audience after a gap of 8 long months.

Connect with Isabell Slim

Given his PR business and his music talent, a lot of people are always looking for ways to connect with Isabell. He can be reached through multiple mediums, Instagram being one of the most popular social media platforms.

Social Media: Twitter: @IsabellSlim (https://twitter.com/IsabellSlim/) IG: @Isabell_Slim (https://www.instagram.com/isabell_slim/?hl=en)

Watch the Music Video

Since the rapper is back in the music world after 8 months, his fans are extremely excited to catch him again in action. Isabell Slim has released a new song titled “BIG Check” on 14th April. Within a day, this song already crossed 5,000 views on Youtube.

One can listen to the melodious voice of the artist here, and the talent he possesses with the song’s lyrics and rap. This rapper has done an excellent job with this song.

All those who were eagerly waiting for his latest music video, can catch the stream here on Youtube.